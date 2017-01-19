You Can Earn R750 An Hour If You’re Happy To Clean In The Nude
Perhaps you, like me, are immediately assuming that the whole deal with getting a cleaner to be in the nude is sexual, but actually, in this case, it isn’t.
At a rate of £45 (R750) an hour paid to the cleaner, a company is looking for female staff “of all ages and figures” to clean private houses across the UK, wearing only slippers and gloves. More from The Telegraph:
Clients – the majority of whom are nudists, according to the agency – are charged £65 for the first hour and £55 for each hour after, and must agree to a strict “no touch” and no pictures or video policy.
The company said it offers three services: with the client nude, with the cleaner nude, or both.
It all began when the owner of the company, Laura Smith, was asked by a nudist if he could be naked while she cleaned for him:
“We started in London two years ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding. We’ve had quite a lot of female interest for this kind of work.
“It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all.
“The majority of our clients are nudists. I must stress that the cleaners are completely nude. They clean properly, they are not pretending.
“So the client is getting the benefit of a nice experience and a professional clean for an hour or for however much is paid for.”
And there you have it – a no touch policy along with R750 per hour and voila! you can make a living.
If you’re not keen for that nude option, local cleaning service Domestly will find you affordable and background-checked cleaners whether you’re at home, or away on vacation.
Oh, and they’ll wear clothes.
[source:telegraph]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
