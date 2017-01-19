You Can Earn R750 An Hour If You’re Happy To Clean In The Nude

Perhaps you, like me, are immediately assuming that the whole deal with getting a cleaner to be in the nude is sexual, but actually, in this case, it isn’t.

At a rate of £45 (R750) an hour paid to the cleaner, a company is looking for female staff “of all ages and figures” to clean private houses across the UK, wearing only slippers and gloves. More from The Telegraph:

Clients – the majority of whom are nudists, according to the agency – are charged £65 for the first hour and £55 for each hour after, and must agree to a strict “no touch” and no pictures or video policy. The company said it offers three services: with the client nude, with the cleaner nude, or both.

It all began when the owner of the company, Laura Smith, was asked by a nudist if he could be naked while she cleaned for him:

“We started in London two years ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding. We’ve had quite a lot of female interest for this kind of work. “It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. “The majority of our clients are nudists. I must stress that the cleaners are completely nude. They clean properly, they are not pretending. “So the client is getting the benefit of a nice experience and a professional clean for an hour or for however much is paid for.”

And there you have it – a no touch policy along with R750 per hour and voila! you can make a living.

If you’re not keen for that nude option, local cleaning service Domestly will find you affordable and background-checked cleaners whether you’re at home, or away on vacation.

Oh, and they’ll wear clothes.

