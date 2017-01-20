You Can Now Get Three Years In Jail For A WhatsApp Message

Even if your WhatsApp message is private, you could still be in for jail time if it breaks any of the new, albiet vague, set of rules set out by the South African government.

Recently published in the Cybercrime and Cybersecurity Bill, which will be entered into parliamentary discussion in the coming weeks, the rules have been introduced due to the increasing threats of cybercrime.

Of course, cybercrime relates to the theft and interference of data, but the bill has given South Africa a chance to add in laws surrounding any ‘malicious’ electronic communication.

According to BusinessTech, a message on WhatsApp could result in jail time of up to three years and/or a fine if:

It incites the causing of any damage to any property belonging to, or violence against, a person or a group of persons;

It intimidates, encourages or harasses a person to harm himself or herself or any other person;

It is inherently false in nature and it is aimed at causing mental, psychological, physical or economic harm to a specific person or a group of persons;

It is intimate in nature (aka nudity), and is distributed without the consent of the person involved.

Not only that, but the Bill forces all “banking institutions, ISPs and cellular companies to assist in an investigation – allowing the government to access any pertinent private information stored on you as evidence”.

Although the state has been accused of seeking added surveillance through the Bill, News24 explains that “the Cabinet-approved cybercrimes and cybersecurity bill’s final draft will not give any power for the State Security Agency (SSA) to control the internet or spy on local users.”

With cybercrime on the rise, it’s so important to protect yourself. For although the government has implemented this law, “to prove an offence in a court of law, data must be seized as evidential material.”

These guys will sort you out. One time.

[source:businesstech&news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

