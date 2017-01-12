You cannot sack a prophet you didn’t employ – Oyedepo reacts to ‘Adeboye’s retirement’
Founder of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, has spoken out for the first time, about the corporate governance code saga, which led to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye stepping down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria. Oyedepo, who was also in line to ‘retire’ […]
You cannot sack a prophet you didn’t employ – Oyedepo reacts to ‘Adeboye’s retirement’
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG