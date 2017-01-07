You destroyed their careers – APC slams Wike over sack of 6 officers
The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has accused the Rivers State Government of destroying the careers of six officers dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. The Police High Command announced the dismissal of one Inspector and five Sergeants from the Force for their alleged unethical conduct during the December 10th rerun legislative election […]
