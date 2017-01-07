Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You destroyed their careers – APC slams Wike over sack of 6 officers

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

wike

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has accused the Rivers State Government of destroying the careers of six officers dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. The Police High Command announced the dismissal of one Inspector and five Sergeants from the Force for their alleged unethical conduct during the December 10th rerun legislative election […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

You destroyed their careers – APC slams Wike over sack of 6 officers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.