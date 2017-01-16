You Don’t Need an Application Fee for any of FG’s Social Investment Programme – Official

The Presidency has disclosed that no scheme under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP), attracts an application fee and Nigerians should refuse paying anyone money. This was disclosed in a statement by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President on Sunday. Akande, while giving the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

