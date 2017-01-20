Pages Navigation Menu

You have loose sexual organ used by Yahyah Jammeh, others – Kemi Oloye tells Actress Angela Okorie

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kemi Olunloyo6

Controversial US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has blasted Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie for insulting Bobrisky, calling her out for allegedly sleeping with politicians for money. This follows the actress’ post few days ago on Instagram when she was advising ladies not to date men who wear makeup. She wrote on her Instagram page @realangelaokorie: “These […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

