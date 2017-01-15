You Have Nothing To Fear, Klopp Charges His Kop

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his team have nothing to fear ahead of their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho’s team are on a nine-match winning run and are unbeaten in 15 as they prepare for the visit of their rivals on Sunday.

Liverpool, who are second in the Premier League, have struggled in recent games, drawing with Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle before losing to Southampton.

However, Klopp is excited about the challenge awaiting his team, saying they had nothing to worry about.

“There is nothing to fear. What could I fear? At this moment, anything is possible,” the German told UK newspapers.

“It could be that United are not at their best level on Sunday, just nobody knows about it yet.

“I don’t fear things like this. I’ve had enough time in the game to realise what happens.

“At this moment I’m 100 per cent positive, absolutely looking forward to the game.”

Klopp’s men suffered a 1-0 loss at Southampton in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

But the former Borussia Dortmund coach said he likes that his team get a chance to put that behind them just days later.

“I’ve had so many defeats in my life, especially as a player – as a manager too, that I really know defeat is not the problem,” Klopp said.

“Your reaction to it is the problem. We’ve had four days to react from a really bad game on our side by playing in a very important game. I love it.

“That’s how football should be – you can react immediately. So let’s think about this and not what could happen if we can’t do it.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

