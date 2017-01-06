Pages Navigation Menu

You lied, Enyeama tell Rohr

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

LILLE goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has hit out to Nigeria’s head coach Gernot Rohr for claiming to have called him numerous times and not replying when he was faced with goalkeeping headache. Enyeama who called up his time with the Super Eagles in October 2015 after a mix up with coach Sunday Oliseh expressed his displeasure […]

