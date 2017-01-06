You lied, Osun group to Aregbesola

– He spent N4.5bn, not N14.2bn on salaries pensions – Osun Groups OSUN STATE based civil society organization(CSO), the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) has described the State governor, Mr. RaufAregbesola as a serial and pathological liar for saying that the State government under his watch spent N14.2billon for the […]

The post You lied, Osun group to Aregbesola appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

