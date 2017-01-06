You lied, Osun group to Aregbesola
– He spent N4.5bn, not N14.2bn on salaries pensions – Osun Groups OSUN STATE based civil society organization(CSO), the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation of Osun State (CSCEOS) has described the State governor, Mr. RaufAregbesola as a serial and pathological liar for saying that the State government under his watch spent N14.2billon for the […]
The post You lied, Osun group to Aregbesola appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG