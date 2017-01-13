You Might Cry When You Watch Joe Biden Talk About Barack Obama After Receiving The Medal Of Freedom [Video]

Last year the internet fell in love with the bromance between Barack Obama and his VP Joe Biden, the memes a perfect summation of how close the two have grown during the past eight years.

Now, as Barack enters the final week of his presidency, he decided to spring a little surprise on Joe. Somehow he managed to keep it a secret that he was bestowing upon his VP the country’s highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He’s in pretty esteemed company too, with this below from QZ:

The version of the medal that Biden received was one “with distinction,” an honor [sic] awarded to only three people by Obama’s three predecessors: Pope John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and Colin Powell, Obama said.

First up, the moment Joe found out he would be receiving the medal:

And then the speech he delivered:

If you didn’t make it through all of that here’s a little excerpt of the man love:

This honor is not only way beyond what I deserve but its a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit. I don’t deserve this, but I know it came from the president’s heart… It’s an amazing thing that happened. I knew how smart you were, I knew how honorable you were how decent you were… and I knew what you were capable of but I never fully fully expected you would occupy the Bidens’ heart… all of us.

Sheesh, you guys.

Over to Trump and Pence, then.

