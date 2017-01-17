Pages Navigation Menu

You Need To Watch This Inspiring Video About Khayelitsha

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in South Africa, Video | 0 comments

Stepping even a toe across the border into Khayelitsha is something many Capetonians don’t have the courage to do.

The media, whether intentionally or not, often paint a very unattractive image of South Africa’s largest – and fastest growing – neighbourhood.

Divided into 22 sub-sections,  there is a strong entrepreneurial presence and it’s changing the way the community interacts with its surroundings.

On a mission to highlight the very best of Cape Town neighbourhoods, Cape Town Tourism has released a short introductions to some things you can find in Khayelitsha.

From canoe clubs to coffee bars, there is a wealth of potential in Khayelitsha that is just kicking into second gear – and I cannot wait to see what happens.

Love it.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

