‘You Nigerians are a waste of oxygen and flesh ” – @MUFCLatestNews blasts Nigerian guy who approached him for a job
Before you start, please brace yourselves because you will be very offended by the time you are done reading this!
What happened was David Ade had approached @MUFCLatestNews for a job after he saw an advert the account published. They needed writers for their Manchester United news account.
David had some issues he pointed to @paulbienkowski only for Paul to blast him and say Nigerians are a waste of oxygen and flesh. Scum country, moron!
You can start reading now.
After David made public their conversation, Paul Bienkowski, the man behind the @MUFCLatestNews Twitter account came to apologise to him.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG