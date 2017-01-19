You Should Hear This Violin Remix Of Runtown’s Mad Over You By Demola Violinist
There’s talent, and there’s another level of talent. Demola Violinist is on the next level of talent. From his youtube page, we can see that he’s been doing violin versions of many hit songs. However, it was this version of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You‘ that caught our attention. Everything about is very lovely, and smooth to the […]
