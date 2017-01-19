Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Should Hear This Violin Remix Of Runtown’s Mad Over You By Demola Violinist

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

There’s talent, and there’s another level of talent. Demola Violinist is on the next level of talent. From his youtube page, we can see that he’s been doing violin versions of many hit songs. However, it was this version of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You‘ that caught our attention. Everything about is very lovely, and smooth to the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.