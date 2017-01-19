You Should Hear This Violin Remix Of Runtown’s Mad Over You By Demola Violinist

There’s talent, and there’s another level of talent. Demola Violinist is on the next level of talent. From his youtube page, we can see that he’s been doing violin versions of many hit songs. However, it was this version of Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You‘ that caught our attention. Everything about is very lovely, and smooth to the […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

