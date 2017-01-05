You will scream if I tell you my age – Biochemist turned beautician

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Peace Awak spent years of her life studying Biochemistry at the University of Port-Harcourt only to dump the certificate in pursuit of ‘passion’ thereafter. Today, she is the Chief Executive Officer of Inscribe Beauty World, one of the leading makeover businesses in Port-Harcourt.

Awak who also runs a construction firm which specialises in interiors and remodelling of corporate buildings speaks of her passion in this interview.

WHEN did you discover your love for makeovers?

I started makeup artistry right from my days at the University of Port-Harcourt as a student of Biochemistry. Makeup was also the first job I did after school. I knew a long time ago that I wasn’t going to practice Biochemistry because I actually did the course to make my parents happy. While at school, I was also travelling to Jos with night bus to buy gold jewelry which I sold in school. Later on, I started collecting Mary Kay from a church member to sell.

So at what point did you decide it was makeover…?

Before graduating from school, I did a job that made me know that I will never work as a Biochemist or in any paid employment. I went to assist a makeup artist for an event in Port-Harcourt and the person I made-up actually won the contest. That really inspired me. After youth service, I decided to start my own business right in front of my house, specialising in make-up and spa services. We had space in front of our house, so, I drew the structure I wanted and got it built by an engineer. I actually have flair for drawing buildings as well.

I also run another company which is into construction but more of interiors. We decorate houses, events centres and also remodel buildings, especially for banks.

What’s your drive?

My drive is to employ as many people that want to leave the streets because someone actually inspired me. A man I met, my dad’s friend actually, changed my mind-set. Before then, I thought I had to come out of school, get a job and get married. But I still desired more for myself within me because I was creative, could draw clothes, draw houses and more. So, I knew I wanted more for myself. That positive energy gave me some level of confidence that has inspired me to also impact people’s lives.

What were the challenges of setting up a makeup and spa business in Port-Harcourt over five years ago?

Back then, it was really difficult putting up a spa in a place like Port Harcourt. Unlike in Lagos where everyone is into spa business. I practically had to struggle to sustain the business and since then, I try to create awareness on the need for spa services everywhere I go to in the city. Anyway, things are a lot better now.

What was growing in Port-Harcourt like?

It was nice and easy because my parents used to give us a lot of all money (Laughs). I grew up in a stress-free environment. My dad used to work in Shell, so, we stayed in Shell. The hardest part of my life was when my mum passed on in 2003. In August 2016 too, my dad passed on and I almost gave up.

…and what has life taught you from these experiences?

Life has taught me to be strong and to always have hope.

Forever young

No place is the end of your life; whether your parents pass on, whether your business crashes, or whatever, there is always a better tomorrow if only you learn to be strong.

What do you miss most about them?

I miss teasing my father. I used to call him on phone and tease him. He died at 84 but he was almost like forever young. He could still drive himself, he didn’t wear glasses and also, he still jogged. He had no wrinkle on him at all. I think I took after him because you will definitely scream if I tell you my age.

Who influenced you the most in life between your mum and dad?

I would say my mum. She influenced me in very annoying ways. I hated her while growing up because she was really firm. We didn’t have house-helps and she made us work like slaves. And you know what, she didn’t really play with us. She was just too strict.

