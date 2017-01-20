Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Won’t Be Able To Stop Watching This Mesmerizing Video Of Corn Popping In Slow Motion – Delish

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Delish

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching This Mesmerizing Video Of Corn Popping In Slow Motion
Delish
We love cooking our food slow, but we've never imagined what it'd be like to watch our food in slow-mo. Thanks to the YouTubers behind Warped Perception now we know how utterly magical that can be. Earlier this week they decided to see what it looks
Popcorn Popping In Super Slow-Mo Is The Most Beautiful Thing You'll See TodayFOODBEAST

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.