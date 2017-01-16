Pages Navigation Menu

You’ll Cry As Ryan Gosling Watches Embarrassing Video Of Himself On The Graham Norton Show

Dig deep enough and you will find an embarrassing video on just about anyone.

You know, like that one from your year-end party that everyone is hanging onto until the time is right.

Ryan Gosling is no exception to the rule, and TV host Graham Norton was only too happy to share a gem from the past during Ryan’s latest appearance on the show.

A shout-out for those silver ‘Hammer Pants’ is in order – enjoy:

