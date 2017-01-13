Young Nigerian Golfer Makes History, Listed For LPGA Qualifiers In Bahamas – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Young Nigerian Golfer Makes History, Listed For LPGA Qualifiers In Bahamas
CHANNELS TELEVISION
georgia-oboh-nigerian-golfer Nigeria-born golf sensation, 15-year-old Georgia Oboh, has inscribed her name in the history books, as the youngest, first African female golfer ever to be invited to compete either as an amateur or professional in the …
