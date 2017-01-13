Pages Navigation Menu

Young Nigerian Golfer Makes History, Listed For LPGA Qualifiers In Bahamas

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Young Nigerian Golfer Makes History, Listed For LPGA Qualifiers In Bahamas
CHANNELS TELEVISION
georgia-oboh-nigerian-golfer Nigeria-born golf sensation, 15-year-old Georgia Oboh, has inscribed her name in the history books, as the youngest, first African female golfer ever to be invited to compete either as an amateur or professional in the
