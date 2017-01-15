Young Nigerian wrecks Man City

Ademola Lookman has scored his first goal for Everton as he made his debut for the English team today. Lookman who was born in London, and is of Nigerian descent sealed a comprehensive victory for Everton over Man City as the match ended 4-0.

After the match Lookman stated in a brief chat that he played to instructions from the his Coach.

He said: “The gaffer said I should play behind Romelu Lukaku and I was lucky to anticipate the ball.”

Meanwhile, goals from Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas, and Tom Davies leaves City ten points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, while Everton cut their own gap to the Citizens to just nine points.

The new Everton winger, signed from Charlton for £11million last week, may have been starry eyed

as he walked into the club’s Finch Park training base to see some of his idols.

But Lookman is on a mission to play right at the top and it was not b a bad start today as

boss Ronald Koeman had revealed he will be involved against Manchester City.

