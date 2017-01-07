Younger comedians not working hard enough to retire us – Okey Bakassi (WATCH)
Comedian Okey Bakassi says current comedians in the industry have not been able to retire him and the likes of Ali Baba because they lack hard work. Bakassi, stated this as a guest on The Gist hosted by Emma Ugolee. Ali Baba was also a guest on the show. He said, “They’ve not been able to retire […]
This post Younger comedians not working hard enough to retire us – Okey Bakassi (WATCH) appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG