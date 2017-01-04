Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your book full of lies, unbecoming of an Oba – Obasanjo blasts Awujale of Ijebuland

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

obj-and-awujale

Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has lambasted a paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Ogun State‎, Oba Alaiyeluwa S. K. Adetona, over his autobiograph titled “Awujale- The Autobiography of Alaiyeluwa Oba S. K. Adetona, Ogbagba II.” Obasanjo in a letter, declared that Oba Alaiyeluwa’s assertion in the publication was a tissue of lies and untruths, stating […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Your book full of lies, unbecoming of an Oba – Obasanjo blasts Awujale of Ijebuland

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.