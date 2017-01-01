Pages Navigation Menu

Your ‘change’ policies must change in 2017 – PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to change his economic policies in 2017. PDP said only a change in the acclaimed “change policies” could take the country out of economic recession. National publicity secretary for the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

