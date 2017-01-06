Your desperation to be governor will destroy our party in Ekiti – APC youths tell Kayode Fayemi

A youth arm of the Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti APC Youths Congress, EAYC, has said that the desperation of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi to be governor of the State for a second term will destroy the party. EAYC urged the APC leaders both […] Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Your desperation to be governor will destroy our party in Ekiti – APC youths tell Kayode Fayemi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

