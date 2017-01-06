Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Your desperation to be governor will destroy our party in Ekiti – APC youths tell Kayode Fayemi

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dr. Kayode Fayemi

A youth arm of the Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti APC Youths Congress, EAYC, has said that the desperation of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi to be governor of the State for a second term will destroy the party. EAYC urged the APC leaders both […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Your desperation to be governor will destroy our party in Ekiti – APC youths tell Kayode Fayemi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.