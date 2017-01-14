Your Husband Will Thank You Tonight! You Can Say Goodbye to V3ginal Yeast Infection and Bad Odor With This Homemade Ingredient!

Ladies, did you know that the v@gina is designed to keep itself clean with the help of natural secretions (discharge)? Well, this means that you need to find out how to help your v@gina keep clean and healthy – and why you don’t need douches or v@ginal wipes. Looking after your everyday health can help keep your v@gina in good shape. Generally, good v@ginal health is maintained by making sure you’re in good general health.

Wash with hot water only.

Well, it may seem counterintuitive, but washing your v@gina with soap, whether it’s bar soap or liquid, isn’t the best way to keep clean.

Don’t use scented soap

While v@ginas are technically self-cleaning, sometimes you want to give them a bit of extra help. It’s totally fine to soap off your vulva and labia when you’re cleaning the rest of your body, but make sure that you’re using unscented soap. Soaps or cleaners that are perfumed can mess with your normal, healthy balance.

Stop douching

Do not douche. Seriously, don’t do it. Douching is supposed to “clean out” your v@ginal canal, but we now know that your v@gina already does that on its own!

Stop getting hot baths.

This may eliminate your natural bacteria. Try getting showers or hot baths to view if it can help reduce your v@ginal odor.

Avoid Pads and Panty Liners

Avoid pads and panty liners outside your time you desire v@ginal discharge to be evil from the body, not placed close by stuff like pads and panty liners next to it. Use these only once you’ll need them and completely don’t use scented items (as these can throw off your own body’s natural balance).

Have good hygiene during your period.

Many women experience an increased rate of v@ginal infections when they’re menstruating, since having blood in the v@gina changes its pH and throws things out of balance.

In this article learn how you can remove v@ginal odor by using some of the effective natural home remedies.

Soak Yourself in Apple Cider Vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar can be a natural antibacterial. Add 1 to 2 cups (240 to 470 ml) of it to your bathwater and soak for 20 minutes. The vinegar should help do away with toxins and bacteria that’s causing your v@ginal odor.

Yogurt

Another good ingredient that can be used to deal with v@ginal odor is yogurt. Yogurt is full of lactobacillus bacteria, which help combat candida infection and restore the conventional v@ginal pH level.

White Vinegar

White vinegar has the capacity by deteriorating odor proteins to neutralize odors. It will also help restore pH levels within the v@gina. Just mix one-half cup all of the white vinegar and salt in cold bath water.Soak inside for a couple minutes.Follow this solution repeatedly weekly.