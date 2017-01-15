Pages Navigation Menu

‘Your policies lack human face’ – CAN slams Buhari

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Sunday condemned the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Christian body said the recent ban on some foreign goods and the devaluation of the currency implemented by the government lacked human face. The President of CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, was quoted as saying this in a statement […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

