Youth Corps Members Admonished Over Improper Dressing

Youth Corps members serving in secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State has been urged to desist from improper dressing.

The state commissioner for education Pastor Paul Udofia, gave the admonition at Community Secondary School, Ikot Akpan Ishiet, in Onna Local Government area of the state where he observed that corps members serving in the school were improperly dressed.

He described such dressing as unacceptable stressing that such mode of dressing was licentious and does not appeal well to the children they were teaching.

The commissioner noted that the state government was very serious on producing children with sound moral values, social ethics and as such would not tolerate any form or guise of negative influence from any or groups on the children.

The principal of the school, Mrs Mfon Abasiubong, thanked the commissioner for visiting the school, saying that such oversight function will go a long way in inculcating commitment and seriousness on the teachers.

Abasiubong told the commissioner that she had made frantic efforts to get the corps members inculcate the habit of dressing properly up to the point of attempting to prevent them from teaching, but realized that the school has only seven teaching staff.

She appealed to the commissioner to take steps in addressing the problem of inadequate staff in the school.

The acting permanent secretary, Mrs Atim Anyanga, said the ministry has noted the problem of inadequate teachers in the system, adding that it was difficult to pull teachers elsewhere to the school.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

