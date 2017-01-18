Youths Back Jude Imagwe For Etsako Federal Constituency Seat Election

Edo youths under the banner of Youth Coalition for Good Governance (YCGG) have backed the candidacy of Hon Jude Imagwe ahead of the the Etsako Federal Constituency election scheduled for January 28.

The coordinator of the youths, Benedict Aguele described Imagwe, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the election as the best candidate with the quality to advance the development of the constituency.

He said having proved himself as youth leader during his days as president of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the former Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to President Goodluck Jonathan

He said, Hon. Jude has spent most of his adult life advocating for young people in Nigeria.As NANS President,he ensured that University Authorities treated Student Union governments with respect and were bothered about the welfare of students.

“He not only engineered a cordial relationship between Nigerian students and the Federal government, he insisted that TETFUND be strengthened and better funded to help with infrastructural development in Nigerian Universities.

“Today All Tertiary institutions in Nigeria have benefited in some form from TETFUND and this feet has been sustained ever since.”

