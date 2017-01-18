YouTube in-app messaging goes live in Canada first
YouTube’s messaging service, previously invite-only, is now live for all Canadian users of the YouTube app on iOS and Android. For the first time, users can share content in private conversations entirely within the app.
The post YouTube in-app messaging goes live in Canada first appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG