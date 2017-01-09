#YTech100: Nominations are open to choose the best and brightest in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem

It’s been another year of amazing feats within the technology space in Nigeria. Without doubt, the past year has been the most important one within the technology eco-system – from Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Andela, the Nigerian techie has been at the forefront of remarkable stories coming out of the continent. Now in its fourth […]

This post #YTech100: Nominations are open to choose the best and brightest in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

