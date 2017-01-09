#YTech100: Nominations are open to choose the best and brightest in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem
It’s been another year of amazing feats within the technology space in Nigeria. Without doubt, the past year has been the most important one within the technology eco-system – from Mark Zuckerberg’s visit to Andela, the Nigerian techie has been at the forefront of remarkable stories coming out of the continent. Now in its fourth […]
This post #YTech100: Nominations are open to choose the best and brightest in the Nigerian tech-ecosystem appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG