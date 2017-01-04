Yuletide: LASU resumes, fixes 1st semester exams Feb 13 – Vanguard
Yuletide: LASU resumes, fixes 1st semester exams Feb 13
After the Yuletide celebration, the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, yesterday, announced its resumption of studies for the ongoing 2016/2017 academic session, stating that its First Sememster Examination across the Faculties is billed to start from …
