Yuletide: LASU resumes, fixes 1st semester exams Feb 13

After the Yuletide celebration, the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, yesterday, announced its resumption of studies for the ongoing 2016/2017 academic session, stating that its First Sememster Examination across the Faculties is billed to start from Monday, February 13 to Friday, March 3, 2017.

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, read: “Dear Distinguished Colleagues and our World Class Students, Happy New Year to you all. I hope you have enjoyed a restful break and some fun with Families and Friends.

“I thank you all for your contribution towards the continuing success of our great Institution. I have no doubt that 2017 will surely bring us the opportunity of more success. Permit me to highlight few salient issues.

CURRENT ACADEMIC SESSION

“The 2016/2017 Academic Session is already ongoing. Lectures commenced for returning students on Monday, 14th November, 2016, while that for fresh students commenced on Monday, 21st November, 2016. Now that we are back from Christmas and New Year break, lectures are expected to resume for all students on Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017. Examinations have been scheduled to start from Monday, 13th, February, 2017, and end on Friday, 3rd March, 2017.

“The implication of the above is that, we do not have the luxury of time for any form of distraction. All hands must be on deck.

“Members of staff who are involved in the admission process for the University have been working hard in the last couple of weeks and all through the period leading to the last moment of Christmas. Their activities will continue early into this New Year in furtherance of our desire to admit the best and the brightest. Many thanks to the staff who are helping in this exercise for their hardwork. I am confident that our new students will positively justify our assessment of their great potentials.”

INFRASTRUCTURE AND FACILITIES

The statement added: “As I have always emphasised, the LASU of our dream is that of a University that can compete favourably in all ramifications against the very best in the World. One of the things that makes a University is the quality of its infrastructure and facilities. In this regard, the University is currently renovating its facilities across Faculties.

“We will continue to aggressively work on these facilities in the weeks and months ahead. The efforts of our very respected Deans, Head of Departments, the Director of Academic Planning and her team and other members of staff must also be commended. The sustainability of these efforts lie in the hands of our very dear students. In coming months, we do not want to have to replace the new ones we just purchased but rather add to them, while also embarking on new developmental projects.

“To achieve this, we all must conform to acceptable global practices. We must not “turn the desk to the chair by sitting on them” or deface them with posters. We must use all these facilities as civilised individuals. One of the things we will be doing to ensure the success of this vision is to constantly engage with our Students’ Union Leaders and Faculty and Departmental Students’ Representatives. You are all key to this vision.

OUR STANDARDS

“This is all about us, our University and our desire to ensure we make LASU the best. Maintaining our University’s high standards and reputation takes a joint effort, and I am looking forward to each and every one of us to continue to add value. I will continue to keep you informed and updated on developments throughout the year.”

The post Yuletide: LASU resumes, fixes 1st semester exams Feb 13 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

