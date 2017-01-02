YULETIDE: Passengers stranded in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos, yesterday, experienced light vehicular traffic on most major roads in the metropolis, while there was human traffic on some roads.

Ikorodu/CMS, Oshodi, Apapa, Ikeja and Mile 2-Badag­ry Expressways recorded light traffic, as few commercial motorcycles, buses and taxis were seen plying the routes.

On Ikorodu/CMS route, few Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, were seen providing services to the commuters at bus stops, such as Ikorodu, Mile 12, Ketu, Ojota and environs.

Some commuters, who bared their minds, lamented that they wasted much time at bus stops in their bid to visit their friends and families.

They, however, said there was no increase in fares unlike days before the festive period.

At Oshodi, a commuter, Bernad James, said he experienced difficulty boarding a luxurious bus from Oshodi to Mile 12 as few of the buses were available to provide services for so many commuters on the route.

He said: “I made a mistake to take my three children along with me, because there are so many commuters on the road with few commercial buses. There was no increase in fares, but you have to run after the buses to avoid being stranded.”

At the inter-state level, Ojota Park recorded low turnout of passengers, although fare to Ado-Ekiti was at N2,500.

