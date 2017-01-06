Zaha begins training with Ivory Coast in Abu Dhabi

Wilfred Zaha belatedly began training with Ivory Coast on Friday ahead of their African Nations Cup finals campaign, effectively dashing England’s hopes of him back-tracking on his switch of allegiance. Zaha travelled to the team’s training camp in the United Arab Emirates after scoring for Crystal Palace in Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Swansea City.…

