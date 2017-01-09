Zaha helps Elephants win on his debut – Vanguard
Vanguard
Zaha helps Elephants win on his debut
Vanguard
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha provided the decisive cross on his Ivory Coast debut as the African champions beat Sweden 2-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations warm-up match lastnight. The former England international, who switc-hed his allegiance to The …
