Zaha: I Don’t Regret Picking Ivory Coast Over England

Wilfried Zaha opted to represent Ivory Coast at the national level , snubbing England in the process and he says he has no regrets over his decision.

The Crystal Palace star switched his allegiance despite Gareth Southgate asking him to represent the three lions.

Zaha has not looked back and is happy with his decision ahead of Ivory Coast’s AFCON opener against Togo on January 16.

“I left for England and I did not return to the [Ivory Coast] so I did all my schooling in my adopted country and it was most normal that I played for the England youth teams,” he told his new team’s official website.

“For the past four years, I have had ample time to analyse my situation and to take into account the solicitations of the Ivorian Football Association. Now I have made my choice. Now I want to play with the Ivory Coast.

“It has been rewarding, firstly because I am proud to play for my country, then because the Ivorian selection has quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent. So I made the right choice and I do not regret it.”

Before Ivory Coast’s Group C opener, Zaha and Co. will finalise their preparations with an international friendly against Uganda on Wednesday.

