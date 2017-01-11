Zaha Scores First CIV Goal In AFCON Friendly Vs Uganda

Wilfred Zaha scored his first goal for Africa Cup of Nations champions Cote d'Ivoire in a 3-0 win against Uganda in a friendly game on Wednesday at the New York Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Zaha scored in the 58th minute to make it 2-0 in favour of Cote d'Ivoire.

Jonathan Kodjia had given Cote d'Ivoire the lead in the 51st minute, while Serge Aurier made it 3-0.

In his debut for Cote d'Ivoire, Zaha came off the bench and provided an assist in a 2-1 friendly win against Sweden last week.

Cote d'Ivoire are in Group C at this year's AFCON with Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo.

Uganda, who will be returning to the AFCON for the first time since 1978, are in Group D with Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

The post Zaha Scores First CIV Goal In AFCON Friendly Vs Uganda appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

