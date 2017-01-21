Zahra Buhari Spotted With Her ₦7million Hermes Designer Bag (Photo)
The newly married President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari is known as a very stylish lady.
Zahra was spotted at the Abuja airport with her husband and Governor Rochas Okorocha, as she rock the Hermes Birkin bag. That bag is priced at an estimated N7million.
The post Zahra Buhari Spotted With Her ₦7million Hermes Designer Bag (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG