Zahra Buhari Spotted With Her ₦7million Hermes Designer Bag (Photo)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The newly married President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari is known as a very stylish lady.Zahra Buhari Spotted With Her ₦7million Hermes Designer Bag (Photo)

Zahra was spotted at the Abuja airport with her husband and Governor Rochas Okorocha, as she rock the Hermes Birkin bag. That bag is priced at an estimated N7million.

