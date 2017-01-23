Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia bans police officers from marrying foreigners

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Police authorities in Zambia on Monday said they had banned officers from marrying foreigners. The Head of the Zambia Police, Kakoma Kanganja, issued a memo advising officers against marrying foreigners “with immediate effect.’’ The police chief advised officers, who were already married to foreigners to declare their foreign spouses to his office within one week.…

