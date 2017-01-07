Pages Navigation Menu

Zambian opposition anger over Lungu’s 2021 re-election bid – eNCA

Zambian opposition anger over Lungu's 2021 re-election bid
LUSAKA, Zambia – Zambia's President Edgar Lungu's decision to contest the 2021 election sparked an angry response from the opposition on Saturday, with a prominent lawmaker arguing that the "tin-pot dictator" is ineligible for another term.
