Zambian Government Declared Monthly Holidays For Women During Their Menstruation Period

Women in Zambia can now take one day off every month to deal with their menstruation.

BBC reports that the day off is tagged ‘Mothers day’ even though it applies to all women, whether or not they have children.

Women in Zambia do not need to make prior arrangements to be absent from work, but can simply call in on the day to say they are taking Mother’s Day.

The legal definition is not precise – women can take the day when they want and do not have to provide any medical justification, leading some to question the provision.

An employer who denies female employees this entitlement can be prosecuted.