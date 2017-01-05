Zambian Govt. Declares Holiday For Menstruating Women – The Whistler
|
The Whistler
|
Zambian Govt. Declares Holiday For Menstruating Women
The Whistler
The Zambian government has announced a compulsory one day holiday for women during their menstrual cycle. It was learnt that the labour law allows female workers to take off one day a month known as Mother's Day during their menstruation period and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG