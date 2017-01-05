Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zambian Govt. Declares Holiday For Menstruating Women – The Whistler

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Whistler

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zambian Govt. Declares Holiday For Menstruating Women
The Whistler
The Zambian government has announced a compulsory one day holiday for women during their menstrual cycle. It was learnt that the labour law allows female workers to take off one day a month known as Mother's Day during their menstruation period and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.