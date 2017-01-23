Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zambian police banned from marrying foreigners – BBC News

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BBC News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zambian police banned from marrying foreigners
BBC News
Police in Zambia have been banned from marrying foreigners, according to a memo by police inspector general Kakoma Kanganja circulating on social media. The memo, dated 11 January, said those who were already married to foreigners should declare …
Home General News Lusaka Mayor and Inspector General of Police in the US for Sister…Lusaka Times
Transnational Marriage Zambia bans police officers from marrying foreignersPulse.com.gh
Police officers ban from marrying foreignersDaily Trust

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.