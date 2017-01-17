Zapiro’s Zuma Vs. Trump Cartoon Is A Real Winner (Plus More Of His Latest Efforts)

If you thought that 2017 was the year Zapiro would take it easy on ‘ol Jacob you were wrong, because he has kicked off the new year with more antagonism.

At least JZ can rest easy in the knowledge that Donald Trump doesn’t have an easy ride, because Zapiro’s latest cartoon on Mail & Guardian shows that he is no fan of the president-elect either.

Zuma’s showerhead and Trump’s Golden Shower – you knew it was coming:

And this from Zapiro’s official site earlier in the week:

Should we see one more? Sure, why not:

I quite fancy watching Donald’s inauguration on Friday – how about this preview in a Scottish newspaper?

Yes, this is real life.

[sources:mg&zapiro]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

