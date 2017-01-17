Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zapiro’s Zuma Vs. Trump Cartoon Is A Real Winner (Plus More Of His Latest Efforts)

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics, South Africa | 0 comments

If you thought that 2017 was the year Zapiro would take it easy on ‘ol Jacob you were wrong, because he has kicked off the new year with more antagonism.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

At least JZ can rest easy in the knowledge that Donald Trump doesn’t have an easy ride, because Zapiro’s latest cartoon on Mail & Guardian shows that he is no fan of the president-elect either.

Zuma’s showerhead and Trump’s Golden Shower – you knew it was coming:

zaptrumpzum

And this from Zapiro’s official site earlier in the week:

zaptrumpzum2

Should we see one more? Sure, why not:

zaptrumpzum3

I quite fancy watching Donald’s inauguration on Friday – how about this preview in a Scottish newspaper?

zaptrumpzum4

Yes, this is real life.

[sources:mg&zapiro]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.