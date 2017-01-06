Zarion Uti Set to Bounce Back with new single “The Way”

Zarion Uti is a Multi genre Nigerian artiste who went under the radar to perfect his art and is back with a new sound he calls “AfroSoul”. “It’s a mixture of soul music with groovy Afrobeat, it is something I know the people of the world would love!” says the 18-year-old visionary. “The way” is produced by Namshel. A producer Zarion rates beyond highly and credits the discovery of this new sound to. Zarion Uti is no stranger to the industry as he has worked with a couple major artistes and producers who all know that it is only a matter of time before he’s recognized nationwide and hopefully appreciated on an international level.

Zarion discussed releasing an EP later on this year after some singles. Rumours have it that the project is already set to go so it is something everyone should look forward to. “The way” is set to drop on the Thursday 12th of January so I reckon you look out for it. It’s a headphone masterpiece with a vibe that we barely hear in the industry of today.

Follow Zarion on his ever growing social media platforms to stay posted on his releases: Instagram/Twitter/Facebook @zarionuti

