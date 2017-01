Zeezy Waziri | Afemai Youth Diaspora

A well put together melody by Zeezy Waziri, a fast rising Edo state born star. This one is titled Afemai Youth Diaspora, a song dedicated to all young hustlers around the world. Please enjoy! DOWNLOAD

