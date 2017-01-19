Zidane: Madrid Are Having A Bad Moment

Zinedine Zidane is convinced Real Madrid are having a bad moment, after losing to Celta Vigo to rack up back-to-back defeats.

Iago Aspas opened the scoring, before a Marcelo equaliser was rendered useless by a Jonny goal. The match ended 2-1 with Celta Vigo having the advantage in the first leg of the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla ended Madrid’s unbeaten run of 40 games before losing the game against Celta Vigo. Zidane accepts all is not as it should be with the La Liga leaders.

“We played a strange game,” he told reporters after a third consecutive game without victory. It is a bad moment, we will not hide this. Two games [lost] in a row, something is happening.

“We must analyse things, look at it now and see what we can do to rapidly change this run. We were playing against very good rival who made it difficult for us. We did not know how to manage properly the game.

“We know what we must do there, there are 90 minutes or maybe more left in the tie. We must play differently, return to playing as we can.”

Zidane’s men will seek to arrest their mini-slide at home to Malaga this weekend and the former France star wants to see greater intensity in their performance.

“It is good for us to have another game on Saturday. Football is like that, it’s a bad moment, but we will come out of it all together,” he said.

“We did not play as we had prepared for the game, the intensity was not good at the start.

“We played well at Sevilla, today a bit worse, but there is no reason to be worried.

“We are fine physically, but maybe in the head the La Liga [defeat] was tough.

“The squad is annoyed at the defeats, but we must be more intense, more energetic, and that will bring us out of this disappointment.”

The post Zidane: Madrid Are Having A Bad Moment appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

