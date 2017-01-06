Zidane Poised To Equal Barcelona’s Unbeaten Run Record

Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane is happy to be closing in on Barcelona’s 39-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Zidane has lead Madrid to a club best of 38 games unbeaten as they prepare to play Granada on Saturday.

The last time the Los Blancos lost was in the quarterfinal UCL loss to Wolfsburg in the first leg of the encounter.

Madrid then stopped Barcelona’s 39-game run by beating them 2-1 at the Camp Nou.

“To equal that 39-game unbeaten run is the most important thing, of course. We are trying to enjoy what we’re doing,” said Zidane, whose team are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a game in hand

“The work we put in each day, how we prepare for games, hopefully we can continue winning matches.

“You want to win games, break records but I don’t do it just for the records. I do it because I want to improve and see my players improve.”

