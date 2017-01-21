Zikiye promises fans an improved Wikki Tourists

Wikki Tourists defender Jonathan Zikiye says he and his teammates will do everything they can to secure maximum points against Akwa United in Sunday’s match day three of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Bauchi-based side is looking for its first victory of the season, having garnered one point out of possible four in the two matches played so far.

But the former Kano Pillars strong man insisted that the Big Elephants will get it right starting from the game against Promise Keepers on Sunday in Bauchi.

“There is nothing wrong with the team. It is football and hopefully we will get it right against Akwa United on Sunday,” he said

He added: “The league has improved so much, so if you don’t get a win at home you can get it away.

I believe in the team and it’s up to the coach to decide whether there should be changes in the lineup.

