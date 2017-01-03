Zikiye seeks winning start against Nasarawa Utd

Wikki Tourists new signing Jonathan Zikiye is hopeful of kick-starting

2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a victory.

The Big Elephants host Nasarawa United in their league opener slated

for January 15 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi

and the former Kano Pillars defender said a win over Solid Miners

would be a morale booster to his team.

The former Dolphins FC of Port-Harcourt defender said

he and his teammates have been training hard since resuming training

after their one week Christmas Break to enable them get fit for the game.

“For now we are going through some physical training

after returning from a one week break. We’re trying

to get ourselves ready for the season which is coming

in two weeks time. We hope to get our acts together

before the season starts. No injuries in the team for now.

We are not ready to give everything to the match and

it is possible to get good result against Nasarawa United.

We are working towards getting winning start as a morale booster

to other games ahead,” Zikiye disclosed to SportingLife.