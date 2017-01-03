Zikiye seeks winning start against Nasarawa Utd

Wikki Tourists new signing Jonathan Zikiye is hopeful of kick-starting 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a victory.

The Big Elephants host Nasarawa United in their league opener slated for January 15 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi and the former Kano Pillars defender said a win over Solid Miners would be a morale booster to his team.

The former Dolphins FC of Port-Harcourt defender said he and his teammates have been training hard since resuming training after their one week Christmas Break to enable them get fit for the game.

“For now we are going through some physical training after returning from a one week break. We’re trying to get ourselves ready for the season which is coming in two weeks time. We hope to get our acts together before the season starts. No injuries in the team for now. We are not ready to give everything to the match and it is possible to get good result against Nasarawa United. We are working towards getting winning start as a morale booster to other games ahead,” Zikiye disclosed to SportingLife.