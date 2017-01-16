Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe priest held over Mugabe death prophecy – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zimbabwe priest held over Mugabe death prophecy
Daily Mail
Zimbabwe police on Monday detained a pastor who claimed that veteran President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, would die in October, his lawyer said. Gift Mtisi said Pastor Patrick Mugabe was arrested at the magistrate's court in Harare where …
Obama's 'hostile goodbye' to MugabeNews24 Nigeria
Police arrest Zimbabwean prophet for prophesying Mugabe's deathNAIJ.COM
Pastor arrested after prophesying Mugabe's deathDaily Trust
Daily Post Nigeria –Eyewitness News –New Zimbabwe.com –ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.