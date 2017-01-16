Zimbabwe priest held over Mugabe death prophecy – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Zimbabwe priest held over Mugabe death prophecy
Daily Mail
Zimbabwe police on Monday detained a pastor who claimed that veteran President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, would die in October, his lawyer said. Gift Mtisi said Pastor Patrick Mugabe was arrested at the magistrate's court in Harare where …
